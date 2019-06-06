Phil Jagielka to Celtic: Hoops linked with ex-Everton ace - but is there any truth in it?

Celtic have been heavily linked with a move for former England international and Everton captain Phil Jagielka.

The 36-year-old, capped 40 times for England, left the Goodison Park side after 12 years this week and was linked with the Hoops - after initially being rumoured as a target during the winter transfer window.

The veteran centre-back played just seven times for the Toffees but Marco Silva wouldn't green-light a January switch, feeling he needed the defensive cover.

But with Jagielka now a free agent, Celtic - who are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back with as many as six defenders possibly on their way out of Celtic Park - were linked with a renewed bid to bring the former Sheffield United centre-half north of the Border.

Late yesterday however, the Daily Record reported that the club had "shot down reports they were interested" in Jagielka.

However, Celtic are are understood to be keen on Sheffield United right-back George Baldock.

Reports in England suggest the Blades are not looking to offload any players, with Bramall Lane boss Chris Wilder eager to give his promotion-winning squad a chance to prove themselves in the English Premier League.