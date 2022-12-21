Livingston manager David Martindale refused to bemoan financial differentials evident in how Celtic could counter his team gaining a second half foothold as they went down 2-1 at the home of the Scottish champions.

Livingston manager David Martindale shakes hands with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at full time. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Instead he heaped praise on how Celtic are run for the fact Ange Postecoglou was able to turn to his bench and bring on internationals such as Sead Haksabanovic, David Turnbull, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Aaron Mooy as they started to lose impetus against their visitors. The changes ensuring they could see out their 16th win in 17 league encounters.

“That’s Celtic’s business model. Celtic have every right to do that,” said Martindale. “I talk about budgets and I don’t mean it in a disrespectful way. The way Celtic has been run over the years is phenomenal. They have a fantastic business model, a huge turnover, but that is down to their business model. Which then allows them to go and attract a certain type of player [they can bring on in games].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marindale also placed a positive spin on the workings of the much-derided VAR system, which came under scrutiny once more with referee Euan Anderson ruling out a Liel Abada strike late on for offisde, after being instructed to go to his monitor. A subjective element introduced because, though the Israeli was initially in an offside position, contact was made with the ball by Morgan Boyes before it made its way to the winger to finish.