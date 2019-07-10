Peter Crouch 'heading to Ibrox', Rangers near 8th summer signing, Celtic boss dismisses transfer talk, Hibs receive boost in McNulty pursuit - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Crouchy Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Wednesday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County, Dundee, Dundee United and Alloa Athletic. Neil Lennon claimed tonight he has "never heard" of Ecuadorian midfielder Sergio Quintero, after the 20-year-old claimed he was in talks over a potential transfer to Celtic. (The Scotsman) Peter Crouch is on his way to Rangers - to interview manager Steven Gerrard for his new chat show. (Daily Record) Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers are close to their eighth signing of the summer. While he wouldn't reveal the identity of the player, he did admit it was a centre-back. (Daily Record) Craig Levein has wished Arnaud Djoum a prosperous future after admitting Hearts could not compete with the money on offer in Saudi Arabia. (Evening News) Neil Lennon hopes the injuries suffered by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mikey Johnston and James Forrest during the 3-1 win over FK Sarajevo aren't too serious. (The Scotsman) Ross County have joined the growing list of clubs looking to take Aberdeen striker Stevie May on loan. St Johnstone, St Mirren, Dundee and Dundee United are all in the hunt also. (Daily Record) Neil Lennon reiterated the point that Celtic don't have to do anything regarding Kieran Tierney until another club matches their valuation for the left-back. (Daily Record) Hibs have been given the green light to sign Marc McNulty after the striker was told he was to find a new club by Reading. (Daily Record) Peter Grant is set to become the new manager of Alloa Athletic. The former Celtic star was most recently part of Alex McLeish's backroom staff at the Scotland national team. (Various) Former Dundee defender Nathan Ralph has agreed a two-year contract with Southend United after activating a clause in his contract to leave Dens. (Various) Celtic injury news: Neil Lennon gives update on trio who suffered knocks in Sarajevo 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.