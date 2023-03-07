All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'People in my inner circle think I'm pretty funny': Celtic's Ange Postecoglou on prompting GIF laughs

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou found himself giving glee as an internet GIF this week.

Andrew Smith
By Andrew Smith
2 minutes ago
 Comment
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in more serious mood on the touchline at St Mirren Park than he proved after a Cameron Carter-Vickers mishit pass late on. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in more serious mood on the touchline at St Mirren Park than he proved after a Cameron Carter-Vickers mishit pass late on. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in more serious mood on the touchline at St Mirren Park than he proved after a Cameron Carter-Vickers mishit pass late on. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian’s comedic reaction after shouting to Cameron Carter-Vickers following his wildly mis-hit through pass that sailed beyond the byline with one bounce in the champions’ 5-1 win away to St Mirren has accounted for that. And though the 57-year-old wasn’t exactly at one with the modern jargon for the clipped footage doing the rounds, he could live with his incredulous chuckling prompting amusement.

‘Yeah, I saw that [but] that’s not the kind of language that just rolls off our tongue, to be fair…” the Celtic manager said. “It’s alright. Whatever rocks people’s boat is fine with me. I would like to think I have a sense of humour. People in my inner circle think I’m pretty funny, so I will take it in the right sort of light. If people are amused by it then it’s okay with me. I was just wondering what he was actually trying to do…”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, meanwhile, was desperate to spread the word over what had been intended by his team-mate - left to smile in embarrassed fashion – with what turned out to be a horrible hoik. “Cam did try to play that on the floor. So I want the world to know that he tried to actually play that on the floor,” he said. “That is how bad the pass actually was…”

PeopleMatt O'RileySt Mirren
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.