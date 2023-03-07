The Australian’s comedic reaction after shouting to Cameron Carter-Vickers following his wildly mis-hit through pass that sailed beyond the byline with one bounce in the champions’ 5-1 win away to St Mirren has accounted for that. And though the 57-year-old wasn’t exactly at one with the modern jargon for the clipped footage doing the rounds, he could live with his incredulous chuckling prompting amusement.
‘Yeah, I saw that [but] that’s not the kind of language that just rolls off our tongue, to be fair…” the Celtic manager said. “It’s alright. Whatever rocks people’s boat is fine with me. I would like to think I have a sense of humour. People in my inner circle think I’m pretty funny, so I will take it in the right sort of light. If people are amused by it then it’s okay with me. I was just wondering what he was actually trying to do…”
Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, meanwhile, was desperate to spread the word over what had been intended by his team-mate - left to smile in embarrassed fashion – with what turned out to be a horrible hoik. “Cam did try to play that on the floor. So I want the world to know that he tried to actually play that on the floor,” he said. “That is how bad the pass actually was…”