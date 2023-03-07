Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou found himself giving glee as an internet GIF this week.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou in more serious mood on the touchline at St Mirren Park than he proved after a Cameron Carter-Vickers mishit pass late on. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian’s comedic reaction after shouting to Cameron Carter-Vickers following his wildly mis-hit through pass that sailed beyond the byline with one bounce in the champions’ 5-1 win away to St Mirren has accounted for that. And though the 57-year-old wasn’t exactly at one with the modern jargon for the clipped footage doing the rounds, he could live with his incredulous chuckling prompting amusement.

‘Yeah, I saw that [but] that’s not the kind of language that just rolls off our tongue, to be fair…” the Celtic manager said. “It’s alright. Whatever rocks people’s boat is fine with me. I would like to think I have a sense of humour. People in my inner circle think I’m pretty funny, so I will take it in the right sort of light. If people are amused by it then it’s okay with me. I was just wondering what he was actually trying to do…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad