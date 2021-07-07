Osaze Urhoghide picked Celtic over EPL clubs as Sheffield Wednesday tried desperately to keep him

Osaze Urhoghide turned down English Premier League clubs to join Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old Dutch-born defender, who moved to England when he was a child, recently joined the Glasgow giants on a four-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, following former Owls team-mate Liam Shaw to Parkhead.

On his switch to Scotland, Urhoghide, who made 21 appearances for the Hillsborough outfit, told Sky Sports News: “It was a hard decision leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

“I was playing there and it was disappointing last season to go down. I had to weigh my options and see what would be best for my career and I ended up choosing Celtic and I believe it is going to be a good move with the coach of the club, expectation of the club and what he wants to do in helping to develop me as a player. So it will be a good fit for me.”

On rebuffing top-flight overtures, he added: “There were some teams there. The Premier League could be nice, but it is also about playing and trying to develop and it is also about the manager and culture of the club.

“It is just the environment of the club that will help you develop and improve and Celtic had all those options, so I decided to come here.”

Celtic play the Owls in a pre-season friendly in Wales on Wednesday, with Hillsborough chief Darren Moore admitting that his club were ‘anxious’ to keep both Urhoghide and Shaw, who he views as two wonderful players.

Speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times, he said: “They’re two great boys and two good, young players.

“There’s work to be done with their development. But in terms of potential. I think they’re both wonderful.

“Celtic have made two wonderful signings and there’s much more to come from both of them. They’ve got a lot to offer to Celtic.

“We were anxious to keep them both. But once you get that side of the year, after January, it’s very difficult for you to strike deals.

“Players of their magnitude, you don’t let them get to that side of their contract. Had I been at the club a lot earlier then that wouldn’t have happened.

“I tried to keep Osaze in the building. But the boy had already made up his mind by the time I came in. I got it and I understood it, as disappointing as it was. I tried as hard as I could.

“But it was especially difficult for me because no sooner had I come in then I picked up Covid. That forced me away from things for a period and I didn’t really get the chance to get hold of Osaze.

“They are both good lads and we wish them well in their new adventures at Celtic. Hopefully, they’ll both be good additions for the football club.”

Wednesday are due a training and development fee from Celtic for Urhoghide due to his age. It is understood to be around £200,000 for a player described by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as “a modern defender. He's good athletically, he's mobile, he's quick and he wants to get on the ball.”