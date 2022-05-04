Open Goal: Former Celtic star Si Ferry appointed boss of Lowland League side after takeover

The team will now be known as Open Goal Broomhill as the club look to challenge at the top end of the Lowland League.

A young Broomhill side finished 15th in the 18-team division this season.

The club’s commercial director, Duncan Frew, reckons the partnership “allows us to continue to push the boundaries”.

Ferry, who counts Swindon Town and Dundee amongst his previous clubs, has been playing with Peterhead while building his coaching expertise under Jim McInally.

The 34-year-old is one of the most popular figures in Scottish football through the Open Goal podcast which has sold out the Hydro twice for live shows.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on my first management role in football as it’s been an ambition of mine for some years now,” Ferry said.

“Being able to take this first step with Open Goal involved makes the prospect all the more exciting with it being part of this amazing and unique project.

Si Ferry has been appointed Broomhill manager. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“We hope the phenomenal Open Goal fans get right behind the side and turn out in their numbers for each of our home games as the support will be vital in our pursuit for success.

“There will be some fantastic online content to enjoy but first and foremost, my role here is purely focused on assembling a winning team on the park with the aim to bring silverware and hopefully promotion to the club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Jim McInally and the Peterhead board for seven fantastic years at the club as a player and coach and for being so supportive in my decision to take on this next step in my coaching career.”

As part of the partnership, there will be a monthly fly-on-the-wall documentary looking at the club's pursuit of Lowland League success. It will be broadcast on Ope Goal’s YouTube channel with its 101,000 subscribers.