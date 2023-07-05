All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Zac Goldsmith resigns from government after Partygate criticism

One-time Celtic striker target set for £2.6m Euro move despite English interest

One-time Celtic target Cho Gue-sung is closing in on a transfer to European football after failing to get a January move.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST
 Comment

The 25-year-old South Korean international is currently with Jeonbuk Hyundai in his homeland. He is midway through the season and has six goals in 13 appearances. The Scottish champions were understood to be interested in the striker after he impressed at the World Cup in Qatar. However, they switched their to attention to countryman Hyeongyu Oh who was signed for £2.5million.

Gue-Sung is set to join him in Europe but is unlikely to move to the UK. According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, the player has interest from a number of English Championship clubs, including Watford who had held talks, but is close to joining Danish Superliga outfit FC Midtjylland for £2.6million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite an eighth place finish in the regular season, they managed to qualify for the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Cho Gue-sung was linked with a January move to Celtic. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)Cho Gue-sung was linked with a January move to Celtic. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Cho Gue-sung was linked with a January move to Celtic. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Related topics:EuropeQatar
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.