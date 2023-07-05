One-time Celtic striker target set for £2.6m Euro move despite English interest

The 25-year-old South Korean international is currently with Jeonbuk Hyundai in his homeland. He is midway through the season and has six goals in 13 appearances. The Scottish champions were understood to be interested in the striker after he impressed at the World Cup in Qatar. However, they switched their to attention to countryman Hyeongyu Oh who was signed for £2.5million.
Gue-Sung is set to join him in Europe but is unlikely to move to the UK. According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, the player has interest from a number of English Championship clubs, including Watford who had held talks, but is close to joining Danish Superliga outfit FC Midtjylland for £2.6million.
Despite an eighth place finish in the regular season, they managed to qualify for the second qualifying round of the Conference League.