One-time Celtic and Rangers target set for Bundesliga transfer, €7m fee, teenage wonderkid

Highly-rated Israeli teenager Oscar Gloukh, who has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers, is on the verge of a move to the Bundesliga.

By Joel Sked
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 3:23pm
The 18-year-old has attracted plenty of attention since breaking through at Maccabi Tel Aviv with the teenager having netted nine times in 33 appearances for the Israeli giants. This campaign has seen him become a first-team regular, starting 14 matches, scoring four and setting up a further eight, including one in a recent 3-0 win over Maccabi Haifa.

According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have won the race for his signature with a fee of €7million. All that is left are formalities such as the medical which is scheduled for Thursday.

As well as the Old Firm, there have been links with Spurs for the midfield playmaker who has already made his debut for the Israeli national team. He scored in a loss to Cyprus in November.

Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh has been in-demand since breaking through with Maccabi Tel Aviv. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images)
Old Firm
