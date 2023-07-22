Albian Ajeti spent last season on loan at Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

Vega reckons Ajeti was a disastrous signing in 2020 when Celtic spent £5million to bring him from West Ham – insisting he was never good enough. The former Tottenham defender turned football business consultant has delivered a brutal verdict on the 26-year-old who has reportedly been offered a percentage pay-off to rip up his contract which still has a year to run. Ajeti was on loan at Sturm Graz in Austria last season, but they don’t want to make a permanent deal.

Vega told https://altindex.com: “I don’t think he is a good player in the first place. He’s certainly not good enough to play for Celtic, he wasn’t good enough to play for West Ham and he wasn’t good enough to play for Sturm Graz. The only place where he played to a decent level was Switzerland with Basel so he should go back there. That can be the way of it sometimes. You find a place where you can play.

