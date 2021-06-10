One of Celtic or Rangers wish to sign £13m-rated international, Hibs ace wanted by Champions League hopefuls, Peterborough join race for Motherwell star - Scottish Football Transfer Round-up

Patrick Berg, right, is reportedly a target for a club in Scotland. Picture: SNS

Celtic or Rangers target £13-rated ace

One of Celtic or Rangers have expressed an interest in Norwegian international Patrick Berg. Reports in Norway state an unnamed Scottish Premiership club have made an approach over the 23-year-old midfielder. Seeing as his club Bodø/Glimt would reportedly want a fee in the region of £13m for the player, it could only be one of the Glasgow giants. (AG)

Galatasaray want Porteous

Hibs star Ryan Porteous is wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray. A seven-figure bid is expected in the next week. It is similar to the offer submitted by Millwall in January but with a number of add-ons which could make the overall value much greater. (Scottish Sun)

Peterborough want Campbell

Peterborough are the latest club to join the race for Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell. The Scotland youth international is out of contract at Fir Park this summer but his club would still be due a £500,000 compensation fee, which is believed to have halted prior interest from Hibs and Aberdeen. (The Telegraph)

Livingston sign Lewis

Livingston have added Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis to their squad on a season-long loan deal. The England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle. (Various)

Killie sign Stokes

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Forest Green defender Chris Stokes on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old describes himself as a “robust and physical player” and he’ll be looking to help the Rugby Park side make a return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking. (Various)

