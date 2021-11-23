One Celtic player will be walking a suspension tightrope in Leverkusen

Cameron Carter-Vickers has started every one of the 15 games played by Ange Postecoglou’s men since his season-long loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day. However, after being shown yellow cards in the defeats to Real Betis and Leverkusen earlier in Group F, another caution this week would rule him out of the potentially decisive section closer at home the the Seville side in little over a fortnight.