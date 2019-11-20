Olivier Ntcham speaks on international future as Celtic midfielder reveals chat with Cameroon boss

Olivier Ntcham celebrates his goal for Celtic against Lazio
Olivier Ntcham has revealed he turned down an approach from Cameroon to represent the Indomitable Lions.

The 23-year-old, who was born in France 11 miles from the capital Paris, has represented Les Bleus at Under-21 level but qualifies for Cameroon through his parents.

Speaking to the Celtic View, the former Manchester City youngster said: “The Cameroon manager [Toni Conceição] approached me last year about [representing the team at senior level].

"We talked, and I told him my targets.

"We spoke again recently when I was preparing for the Europa League games but I told him international football was not my priority right now.

"I told him I had to make sure I got back in the Celtic team first. Once I did that, then I can think about football."

Ntcham, who scored a stunning late winner for the Hoops in Rome against Lazio, has been capped 20 times by France Under-21s and hasn't given up hope of receiving a call-up to the senior squad.

He continued: "My parents are both from Cameroon but I’ve never been there myself. I think my parents would be happier if I played with France.”