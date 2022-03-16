Old Firm rivals get international call-up and will be team-mates ahead of Rangers-Celtic clash

The Swedes face Czech Republic in the play-off match for a place in the final for the tournament to be held in Qatar in November.

For Celtic defender Starfelt it could present an opportunity to add to his four caps for his country. His last came nearly a year ago in May friendly with Uzbekistan.

The 26-year-old hasn't been involved in the last couple of squads named by Janne Andersson.

Rangers defender Filip Helander. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

For Helander the call-up comes at an ideal time with the centre-back having returned to action for Rangers recently.

He has made just three appearances for the Ibrox side this year following knee surgery.

The 28-year-old has 18 caps for Sweden and will face competition from Starfelt and Joakim Nilsson to partner Victor Lindelöf.

The Old Firm duo will clash with their clubs three more times before the end of the season.