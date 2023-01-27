Old Firm date set as raft of Celtic, Rangers and Hibs matches moved for TV coverage

The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed the date and kick-off time of the third Old Firm clash of the season.

The match between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead will take place on Saturday, April 8 with a 12.30pm start after the SPFL and Sky Sports announced a number TV picks up until April.

St Mirren’s match against Celtic has been moved to Sunday, March 5 with a noon kick-off, while the clash between Motherwell and Rangers remains on Saturday, March 18 but will kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Ross County v Celtic will now take place on Sunday, April 2 at noon at the Global Energy Stadium, while Dundee United v Hibs has been moved to Sunday, April 9 and will take place at noon.

Rangers' match against Celtic has been selected for live TV coverage.