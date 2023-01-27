News you can trust since 1817
Old Firm date set as raft of Celtic, Rangers and Hibs matches moved for TV coverage

The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed the date and kick-off time of the third Old Firm clash of the season.

By Mark Atkinson
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:16pm

The match between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead will take place on Saturday, April 8 with a 12.30pm start after the SPFL and Sky Sports announced a number TV picks up until April.

St Mirren’s match against Celtic has been moved to Sunday, March 5 with a noon kick-off, while the clash between Motherwell and Rangers remains on Saturday, March 18 but will kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Ross County v Celtic will now take place on Sunday, April 2 at noon at the Global Energy Stadium, while Dundee United v Hibs has been moved to Sunday, April 9 and will take place at noon.

Rangers' match against Celtic has been selected for live TV coverage.

Full list of Sky Sports fixtures (including previous selections): Sunday January 29: Livingston vs Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm; Sunday January 29: Dundee United vs Celtic, kick-off 4pm; Sunday February 5: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm; Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm; Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm; Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm.

