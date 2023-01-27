Old Firm date set as raft of Celtic, Rangers and Hibs matches moved for TV coverage

The match between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead will take place on Saturday, April 8 with a 12.30pm start after the SPFL and Sky Sports announced a number TV picks up until April.
St Mirren’s match against Celtic has been moved to Sunday, March 5 with a noon kick-off, while the clash between Motherwell and Rangers remains on Saturday, March 18 but will kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.
Ross County v Celtic will now take place on Sunday, April 2 at noon at the Global Energy Stadium, while Dundee United v Hibs has been moved to Sunday, April 9 and will take place at noon.
Full list of Sky Sports fixtures (including previous selections): Sunday January 29: Livingston vs Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm; Sunday January 29: Dundee United vs Celtic, kick-off 4pm; Sunday February 5: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm; Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm; Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm; Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm; Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm.