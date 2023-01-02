Old Firm confirmed team news: Celtic spring major surprise in defence, Rangers field attacking line-up

As expected, Rangers manager Michael Beale has gone with an experienced line-up, with Alfredo Morelos leading the line and Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent supporting him in the forward line. Glen Kamara is preferred to Ryan Jack in midfield, while Connor Goldson and Ben Davies continue in central defence.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou had a big call to make in midfield, with four players vying for three positions in their engine room. In the end, Aaron Mooy missed out. His big call though was to hand a debut to right-back Alistair Johnston, who is a new £3million signing from Montreal CF. Josip Juranovic only makes the bench, while James Forrest has been picked on the right wing ahead of Liel Abada and Jota.