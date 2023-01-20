Oh yes: Celtic close to signing striker whose heart is set on Parkhead move

Celtic are close to reaching an agreement to sign striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from K-League side Suwon Bluewings, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who has one South Korea cap and was on his country’s reserve list for the World Cup, has expressed a "big desire" to take up the offer to join the Scottish champions in the January transfer wndow.

Despite initially rejecting Celtic's advances, his club now appear willing to sell their star forward after receiving an improved offer from the Glasgow giants, with Bluewings manager Lee Byung-geun admitting that he can no longer stand in Hyeon-gyu's way.

Speaking to Korean outlet KBS, he said: "I told Hyun-kyu that a bigger offer would come if [he] did well this season, but Celtic kept giving me better offers. He came to my room close to four times and talked to me... I couldn't break Hyeon-gyu's heart anymore."

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-Gyu is close to completing a move to Celtic. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

The report also claims Celtic have offered the player 10 times his current salary with the transfer expected to be concluded next week. Hyeon-gyu has netted 14 goals in 39 appearances for Bluewings including eight in his last 10.

Celtic had made another offer for fellow South Korean striker Gue-sung Cho, and while talks with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have stalled, reports claim the Hoops remain interested in the 24-year-old who netted twice for his country at the World Cup.

