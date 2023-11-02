Oh Hyeon-gyu offers solution to his Celtic game-time problem - and it involves Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has offered a solution to the difficulty he has faced in dislodging Kyogo Furuhashi from the team ... he can play alongside him.

Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates after scoring the winner against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Korean international arrived in January from Suwon Bluewings as a replacement for the outgoing Giorgos Giakoumakis, the Greek striker departing for the MLS having become disillusioned with playing second fiddle to the prolific Japanese sensation.

Now Oh is facing a similar struggle in his attempts to become a regular Celtic starter having not yet featured in a first XI for any fixture so far under Brendan Rodgers, with 10 substitute appearances providing him with an average of 14 minutes per match this season.

A stunning finish, off the bench, for his first goal of the campaign which proved to be the matchwinner against St Mirren on Wednesday night can only help the 22-year-old's cause.

It came when both he and Furuhashi were on the pitch together and Oh reckons the duo can form a formidable partnership if paired together from the start.

“Kyogo is a great player," he said. “I want to play with him in every game so I was so happy that we combined for the goal on Wednesday.

"I think we make a good partnership. I learn from him every day in training.

“Every football player wants to start every game but whether I get five minutes or ten minutes I will always give my best for the team.”

On his St Mirren strike, which came six minutes from time to clinch a 2-1 win after team-mate David Turnbull had levelled Colin McMenamin's surprise opener for the Buddies, Oh added: “I feel so happy to score my first goal of the season. It felt amazing when the ball hit the net.

“To be honest, it’s been a very difficult time for me when I hadn’t managed to score this season.

“But the gaffer said to me: ‘always keep going, keep going,’ and I have been working hard every day in training.

“It’s been great to have that support from the gaffer.

“He always gives me confidence because he believes in me. That’s very important for any player.