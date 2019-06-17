Odsonne Edouard to Lazio? Serie A giants eye €20m deal for Celtic ace to replace Felipe Caicedo

Lazio are reportedly keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to reports in Italy.

The Serie A side are looking to replace departing forward Felipe Caicedo, who has tipped for a move to Galatasaray, and the young Frenchman has been linked with the Biancocelesti. according to La Lazio Siamo Noi.

Celtic signed Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain for a club-record £9 million, and the 21-year-old hit 23 goals in 52 games for Celtic last term following the departure of compatriot Moussa Dembele to Lyon, and Leigh Griffiths' long-term absence through personal issues.

Edouard is under contract at Celtic until June 2022, but a fee of €20 million has been mentioned in some reports. Lazio finished eighth in the Italian top flight last season but did beat Atalanta to win the Coppa Italia.

The Bhoys brought in Oliver Burke on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January, and played him as a centre-forward, as well as bringing in Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain, also on loan. Vakoun Issouf Bayo arrived from Dunajska Streda during the same window on a permanent basis.

The Ivorian forward didn't get any game time - an injury to defender Emilio Izaguirre and a hurried tactical switch robbing him of a debut in a 2-0 win over Hibs at Parkhead - but will likely make his bow next term.

Edouard shouldered the bulk of the striking responsibility for Celtic, firing them to Scottish Cup final glory against Hearts and sealing the historic third consecutive treble. If he was to move this summer, he would command a bulky fee to reflect his importance and length of contract.