Odsonne Edouard scores second double in two games for France U21 and makes Celtic claim

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard grabbed his second double in as many games for France Under-21s as they defeated their Czech Republic counterparts 3-1 last night.

The 21-year-old, who only made his debut for Sylvain Ripoll's side in their last match against Albania, has now scored four goals in two games after netting a late double after coming on as a second-half substitute for the Eagles last Thursday.

Former Celtic team-mate and compatriot Moussa Dembele netted 13 goals in 25 games for France's Under-21s and Edouard appears to be fast closing in on equalling, if not bettering, Dembele's stats.

The French media has been effusive in its praise for the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster, with some outlets such as RMC Sport claiming he was "the difference" in both games while L'Equipe said he had been "brilliant again" against the Czechs, adding: "The French youth team has found its new centre-forward - two games, four goals."

Speaking after his debut double, Edouard told L'Equipe: "It's a good start - but it's just a start. It's great to play in France again. Knowing many of my teammates - from other age groups and from Paris - makes it easier.

"It's normal for me to be scoring - I'm a striker. At Celtic, there is lots of pressure - you should come and see a match to experience the atmosphere. I've got used to it and couldn't be enjoying it more."