Odsonne Edouard latest: Bordeaux and Rubin Kazan keen on Celtic striker - reports

Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Bordeaux and Rubin Kazan

However, Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to France and are expected to go head to head with Leonid Slutsky’s side for the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster’s signature.

According to The Sun, Celtic will accept a fee of around £15m for Edouard but his wage demands have put some clubs off.

Southampton were reportedly keen on snapping up another talent from Celtic but moved for Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong instead, while Brighton are also understood to have baulked at Edouard’s reported salary.

A host of clubs have been keeping tabs on the striker who looks set to leave Celtic before the end of the transfer window.

Rubin Kazan reportedly submitted a bid of €18m with the ball in Bordeaux’s court, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

