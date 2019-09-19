Odsonne Edouard: Four European clubs set to battle it out for Celtic striker

Lazio and Roma have reportedly entered the race for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, after the 21-year-old was linked with a £30 million move to Napoli.

The Serie A duo join Carlo Ancelotti's side - who have been monitoring the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster for two years - as well as Borussia Dortmund, Sampdoria and Atalanta in keeping tabs on Edouard.

The France Under-21 striker said earlier this week that his focus is on Celtic, amid transfer speculation.

He said: "I actually didn't know about [the report] and it doesn't really matter. At the moment I'm a Celtic player.

"I've got a season to play, I've got a long contract, I'm really happy with the way I'm playing, the set-up here and I'm really happy to play with my friends for the team.

"The main thing at the moment is I'm a Celtic player and I'm happy to be a Celtic player.

"I've still got a lot to prove with Celtic, as part of the Celtic team. There's a long season ahead of us, we need to concentrate on that.

"The key is I've got to prove myself here first."