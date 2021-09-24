Odsonne Edouard: Former Celtic striker ready to be unleashed in Crystal Palace's derby clash

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says summer signing Odsonne Edouard is ready to start against Brighton on Monday – but has urged patience with the £15million forward.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 24th September 2021, 6:49 pm
Odsonne Edouard scored two goals on his debut for Crystal Palace.

The former Celtic attacker has been restricted to cameo roles since he moved to Selhurst Park on transfer deadline day last month.

A debut brace off the bench against Tottenham earlier in September ensured Edouard made a perfect start to life with the Eagles and he could be unleashed against the club's rivals Brighton.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"Yes I think he has been fit and is ready to start a game. It is just moving to a different country and moving to the Premier League, he needs time to adapt," Vieira said.

"We will take our time to make him feel comfortable in the club, in the way we want to play but he is physically and mentally ready to start the game.

"I am pleased and happy with him. He came on, scored those two goals and came on against Liverpool and created a couple of situations.

"He is a player who needs to adapt himself to the Premier League and to the club but he is working well. I think he gives me one more option up front about who to select for the game."