Odsonne Edouard scored two goals on his debut for Crystal Palace.

The former Celtic attacker has been restricted to cameo roles since he moved to Selhurst Park on transfer deadline day last month.

A debut brace off the bench against Tottenham earlier in September ensured Edouard made a perfect start to life with the Eagles and he could be unleashed against the club's rivals Brighton.

"Yes I think he has been fit and is ready to start a game. It is just moving to a different country and moving to the Premier League, he needs time to adapt," Vieira said.

"We will take our time to make him feel comfortable in the club, in the way we want to play but he is physically and mentally ready to start the game.

"I am pleased and happy with him. He came on, scored those two goals and came on against Liverpool and created a couple of situations.