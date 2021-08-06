Odsonne Edouard could leave Celtic next week as EPL side open talks

Odsonne Edouard is edging closer to a Celtic exit with Brighton reportedly keen to land the striker next week in time for the start of the new Premier League season.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:05 pm
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 4:33 pm
Brighton have reportedly opened talks with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Frenchman was dropped from the Hoops starting line-up for the Europea League qualifier first leg against Jablonec on Thursday after failing to hit the net in the opening three games of the season.

And according to reports in France, the 23-year-old has entered talks with the Seagulls over a possible transfer move ahead of their English top flight opener away to Burnley next Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

A fee in the region of £15m has been mooted for the wantaway star, who is now in the final year of his contract after scoring 82 goals across four campaigns at Celtic Park.

After turning down approaches in the past, the Glasgow side are now ready to cash in on a player they signed from PSG for in a club record fee of £9m in 2017.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Brighton
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.