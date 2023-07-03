Odin Thiago Holm lifts lid on meeting Brendan Rodgers at Mallorca home after joining Celtic

Young Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm has joined Celtic from Valerenga.

The 20-year-old midfielder became the Parkhead club’s first recruit of the 2023/24 season and the new Rodgers era last month when he signed a five-year deal and Holm, who has played for Norway at youth level up to under-20s, revealed his first meeting with new boss Rodgers was in Majorca during his holiday and he was suitably impressed.

“I was on vacation in Majorca and I actually met him there in his house, so he seems like a very kind, humble guy with man-management and was easy to talk to and was open, so that was nice,” said Holm. “His CV is very nice and he’s managed Celtic before – Liverpool, Swansea, Leicester – so you get a bit star-struck at first, but I’m looking forward to working with the manager.”

Holm says he had no hesitation when the opportunity to move to Celtic arose. “I didn’t really think, I just wanted to leave as soon as possible,” he continued. “It’s Champions League, you play to win every game, it’s a big club. It feels really nice, it’s a really big club “I don’t think people in Norway understand how big the club is, because Valerenga is a club from the capital with 10,000 for each game and here we have 60,000 so it’s a really big step.”