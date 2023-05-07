Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou remained entirely true to himself and did not indulge in faux modesty as he reflected on leading his club to a second consecutive title, a success that places his team within a Scottish Cup final win of a treble and a haul of five honours across his two-season tenure.

It was understandable to consider the 57-year-old has made an inconceivable 21-month journey in Scotland for it to culminate in landing a latest championship with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle, the ground where he lost 2-1 back in July 2021 and the scene of grim predictions being made in some quarters for his long-term employment prospects after his first league game despite being in the throes of a large-scale rebuild. The singular personality of Postecoglou, who now boasts eight titles across four clubs and three countries, resulted in him giving an frank appraisal when asked whether he could have believed back then he could take Celtic where he has now.

“Yeah, I would have. That’s why I did it,” Postecoglou said. “Walking off that day I knew we had a mountain to climb, but I knew that before we took the role on. I wouldn’t have taken it on if I didn’t believe that we could deliver in the way that we have. It has taken a leap of faith for a lot of people within the football club to trust me and my judgement in many areas. But I was confident that, if I had that kind of support, I could create a team that would make this football club proud and be hard to stop.

"I have done that wherever I have gone. It’s not me being arrogant, it’s just the truth. I have that belief that wherever I am we can create that. You are never comfortable at any stage. Walking off after that first game I knew that we had to work quickly, but I knew we could get there.”

Ange Postecoglou celebrates winning the title after a 2-0 triumph over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Getting Celtic to their position where they have enhanced their position of supremacy in the Scottish game merely from a year ago Postecoglou, in part, attributes to discomfiting his players and himself. As they were handed the league trophy last May, he took the microphone and told an adorning home crowd that his team essentially would step up their levels on all fronts. He believes that pledge has been delivered on.

“After winning it last year I was throwing some words out there, about being stronger and bigger and better and all those kinds of things,” Postecoglou said. “I purposefully did that to throw out a challenge to the lads that we have to be a better team if we were going to defend our title. Especially being in the Champions League where people underestimate the physical and mental toll that takes on you.