'Nobody deserves to face that level of hatred' - Premiership boss on referee threats after Celtic v Rangers

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has called the abuse and threats received by referee Kevin Clancy “disgraceful” and that “it should never be allowed to happen”.

By Chris Andrews
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST
The official had his contact details posted online after he officiated Saturday's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park which the home side won 3-2. Clancy was involved in a moment of controversy when he ruled out an Alfredo Morelos strike which would have put Rangers in front.

On Monday, the Scottish FA revealed it “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to Police Scotland” who subsequently confirmed it is investigating the alleged threats. It prompted Goodwin to issue a strong defence of Clancy who he believes “is one of the best referees in the country”.

“What he is going through just now on a personal level is disgraceful,” he said. “It should never be allowed to happen and I hope that Police Scotland and the authorities within the Scottish Football Association take that very seriously. Referees need all the support they can get, on a personal level off the pitch, when this type of thing happens.

“This is somebody who is a very good man. A man who is one of the top referees in the country and whether people think he made a mistake or made the right call is neither here nor there. Nobody deserves to face that level of hatred.”

He added: “As both managers and players you expect that bit of criticism. Referees are the same. They make mistakes and, like all of us, they have got to be held accountable. But there is a mark where we have to draw a line.”

Jim Goodwin has backed Kevin Clancy after the referee was on the end of threats and abuse. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Jim Goodwin has backed Kevin Clancy after the referee was on the end of threats and abuse. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
