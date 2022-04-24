'No, not a chance' - Jota shuts down Celtic future talk after starring in Ross County win

The Portuguese winger produced an inspired performance, scoring one and setting up the other, to ensure the Hoops restored their six-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Premiership standings ahead of next week’s all-important Old Firm showdown at Celtic Park.

Jota clipped the perfect cross onto the head of Kyogo Furuhashi for Celtic’s 12th minute opener and went on to terrorise the County defence throughout the afternoon before showing netting a rebound to secure victory for the Hoops three minutes from time.

Doubts remain over the future of the on-loan Benfica star, with talks between Celtic and his parent club ongoing amid speculation over a possible £6million permanent transfer this summer, but Jota insists he is not looking beyond the end of the current season.

“No, not a chance. I am just enjoying day by day,” was Jota’s reply when asked whether he has given any thought to where he will be playing his football next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "It has been a terrific season for me so I am just enjoying getting to know the people around me. Be a better person, be a better football player, I am learning every day with quality people. So that's what I'm doing now. I don’t have to talk about that, I just want to enjoy and give everything for this shirt. As a football player, you need to keep your mind on the pitch that is all that matters. Contract things are for other times, so let me just play football and enjoy it.

"As football players we need to keep our minds on the pitch and that's all that matters. Bureaucratic things are for another time. So let me just play football.”