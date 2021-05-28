No Eddie Howe reunion as former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant takes over at Dunfermline

Peter Grant is the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The former Celtic midfielder stepped down as Alloa boss last month after the Wasps were relegated to League One.

Grant had reportedly held talks with incoming Celtic manager Eddie Howe over the possibility of reuniting in a Parkhead coaching capacity, the pair having worked together previously at Bournemouth.

But the 55-year-old has made a swift return to management after taking up his new role at East End Park.

Stevie Crawford resigned as Pars boss last week in the wake of the club's failure to win promotion to the Premiership through the play-offs.

Dunfermline said in a statement: "Peter recently resigned from his managerial position at Alloa Athletic, and boasts an impressive coaching and playing career."

Grant registered almost 400 Hoops appearances during his playing days - lifting two titles and three Scottish Cups - before going on to spells at Norwich, Reading and Bournemouth. He also won two caps for Scotland before moving into coaching.