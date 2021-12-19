No Celtic security role for Bernard Higgins following police appointment rumours and fans' protests

Celtic protest against the appointment of Bernard Higgins during a UEFA Europa League match between Celtic and Real Betis at Celtic Park, on December 09, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic fans railed against the proposed appointment of the Police Scotland assistant chief constable to a senior role at Parkhead – including disrupting a match in Dundee with tennis balls.

The issue was also raised at the club AGM but no clarity was given over the rumours – but a police source has now provided an update that the COP26 gold commander will not be making the move to the cinch Premiership side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Mr Higgins gave a statement to the Scottish Sun: "To address recent speculation, I can confirm that I will not be joining Celtic FC when I retire from the police on 31 December 2021."

Celtic fans protest against Bernard Higgins during the cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, on November 07, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fans reacted to the suggested plans with several actions, including silent and sit-in protests once the rumours began. Opposition to his appointment cited his previous work with the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act a decade ago.