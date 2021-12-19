No Celtic security role for Bernard Higgins following police appointment rumours and fans' protests

Celtic fans railed against the proposed appointment of the Police Scotland assistant chief constable to a senior role at Parkhead – including disrupting a match in Dundee with tennis balls.
The issue was also raised at the club AGM but no clarity was given over the rumours – but a police source has now provided an update that the COP26 gold commander will not be making the move to the cinch Premiership side.
A spokesman for Mr Higgins gave a statement to the Scottish Sun: "To address recent speculation, I can confirm that I will not be joining Celtic FC when I retire from the police on 31 December 2021."
Fans reacted to the suggested plans with several actions, including silent and sit-in protests once the rumours began. Opposition to his appointment cited his previous work with the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act a decade ago.