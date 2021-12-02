'No arguing it': Kris Boyd calls for VAR in Scottish football after Kyogo Furuhashi's 'offside' goal settles Celtic-Hearts clash

Hearts player call for offside as Kyogo Furuhashi puts the ball past Craig Gordon (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kyogo Furuhashi converted just after the half-hour mark with what proved to be the winner – turning Anthony Ralston's cross in, past Craig Gordon, at the near post.

Replays suggested the Japanese forward may have been offside but Boyd said the issue was clear-cut and called for video assistant referees to be drafted in to help officials.

Bobby Madden gave the goal and later was subject of lengthy protests from Robbie Neilson at the full-time whistle. Speaking from the Sky Sports studio at Parkhead Boyd said if the Hearts manager was protesting the decision, he had a point.

Kris Boyd called for VAR "ASAP" (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"He is offside. There is no doubt about it. He is already ahead of the ball, he is offside, there is no arguing about it. There is no doubt that Kyogo is offside.

“I would love to see a couple of lines drawn across – get VAR to Scottish football ASAP. Hearts can feel very aggrieved because there is no doubt about it – it is offside.”

While fellow analysts Christophe Berra and Stilian Petrov were a little more hesitant over whether or not the goal should have stood, the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker made some mischief, joking the Bulgarian should visit the opticians in the morning and suggesting “the referees have helped Celtic again? Or the linesman?”

As debate ensued, Berra – a former Hearts captain – said: “It's marginal. It’s hard to tell. There’s nothing in it, lets be honest – I know I played for Hearts but I’ve an objective view.

Craig Gordon appeals to the assistant referee after Celtic go 1-0 up (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It’s not clear cut – not in a million years.”