Nir Bitton 'involved in post-match bust-up with Brian Graham' after Celtic win over Ross County

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton clashed with Ross County forward Brian Graham at the end of the Hoops' 6-0 win over the Staggies, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses claimed the Israeli international midfielder - a 73rd minute replacement for goalscorer Callum McGregor - was walking off the pitch after referee Don Robertson had blown the full-time whistle when former Hibs ace Graham appeared to say something to his opponent.

As the officials raced to the incident, the pair had to be hauled apart, with Vakoun Issouf Bayo physically restraining his team-mate as tempers flared.

Kristoffer Ajer and Mohamed Elyounoussi also got involved as the Norwegian winger and Bayo pushed Graham away from the raging Bitton.

Robertson spoke to his assistant as the Celtic midfielder walked down the tunnel with Hoops captain Scott Brown having words with his midfield colleague.

No action was taken by the referee at the time, although it remains to be seen if the flashpoint is included in the match report.