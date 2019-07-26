Nine-in-a-row or Champions League? Celtic boss Neil Lennon names his priority

Qualification for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League is the pressing priority for Celtic manager Neil Lennon, despite the pressure to deliver a ninth successive title this season.

There has been an argument within a section of the Celtic support that European participation could be a secondary consideration with the league the immediate concern given the weight which rides of this season’s Premiership. Success this term would open the door to the possibility of an historic tenth title in a row but, for Lennon, participation in Europe’s premier tournament will always be paramount.

“There are other aspects to this season that will overshadow the Champions League in some fans’ eyes, like nine in a row,” said the Celtic manager. “For me it’s still the priority. A big priority. If you can get there then the whole season opens up but it’s not easy.

“It’s not any less important for me and not for the players. We’re giving it full throttle at the minute.

“I know the league kicks off next Saturday and we will prepare properly for that but we are giving Europe a lot of our attention and a lot of detail.

“People are maybe not too sure about it. There doesn’t seem to be that desperation at the minute but the minds of some fans might be on other things. But, for us, there’s still a desperation to qualify. It will mean a lot to us if we do.”

Celtic are effectively halfway into their journey through the qualification phase after their commanding 5-0 win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju in Glasgow on Wednesday. That has given them one foot in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic had to settle for a Europa League place last term after going out to AEK Athens. Participation in Europe’s premier tournament is significantly more lucrative but there are other aspects that are driving Lennon’s quest to steer Celtic back into elite company.

“If you do qualify, it feels like winning a trophy,” said Lennon, who has twice managed Celtic through the qualifiers and into the group stages. “I’ve said that to the players.

“There’s a different feeling in the Champions League compared with the Europa.

“There aren’t just financial implications for the club but what it will mean for the players themselves. So, one the supporters, two the club and three the players’ own development.

“They are playing on the big stage. It’s fantastic. But we still have a long way to go before we can start talking about that.”

Lennon was in Rhyl on Thursday night to look at 18-year-old Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic as Partizan Belgrade played Connah’s Quay Nomads as Celtic continue to scout for further additions this term. There have been four new arrivals in the current window for the expectancy is that they will be more to follow.

“I ended up in with the Partizan fans,” said Lennon. “That was an eye opener as well. There was an Irishman in the middle of it. He must have got lost. We were looking at a player. I’m just doing my job. A lot would fall into place if we do qualify but I’m uneasy talking about qualification as we are still so far off it.”