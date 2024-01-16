New Celtic signing Nicolas Kuhn (left) in action for Rapid Vienna during a pre-season friendly against his new club in 2022. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic have completed the signing of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna for a fee reported to be in the region of £3m.

The German winger has been announced as the club’s first recruit of the January transfer window on a five-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2029 and could make his debut against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who can play on both right and left wings, has been capped by Germany up to Under-20 level and spent his earlier years at RB Leipzig, Ajax and Bayern Munich, playing for the youth and reserves sides.

He moved to Rapid Vienna in 2022 and has made 36 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga, sccoring five goals and registering six assists.

Kuhn told the Celtic website: “I feel great that I’m finally here and I can’t wait. Celtic is one of the biggest clubs around and I’m really happy to be here.

“I am really motivated to do well for this great club and I want to get working immediately as we face our challenges in the League and the Cup this year, so I’m really excited for what’s coming.

“In the end, at Celtic, it’s about doing all we can to win every game, so that is the challenge here. I can’t wait to get going and do my very best for our supporters.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers added: “We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Celtic. We believe he is a dynamic player who has an excellent level of quality and all the attributes to fit well into our style of play.

“He has the profile we are looking for, he has a real attacking intent, a player with great pace and ideas, the ability to create and score goals and a player with a great energy and work ethic.