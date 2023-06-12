Next Celtic manager: Talks held with candidate as Scottish champions wait on Brendan Rodgers

A number of names have already been linked with the Celtic Park hotseat and the club have prioritised getting the right man ahead of an immediate appointment. Former boss Brendan Rodgers emerged as an early favourite. The Northern Irishman left his post at Leicester City in April with the Foxes ultimately losing their Premier League status.

It is thought that Rodgers is keen to take time off following his time with Leicester who he joined from Celtic during the 2018/19 season having led the team to back-to-back trebles. According to the Scottish Sun, the club’s hierarchy are keen to know the 50-year-old plans before pressing ahead with an appointment. Rodgers is still viewed very highly amongst the board following his spell in charge which included an unbeaten domestic campaign. Leicester finished fifth twice under the former Liverpool boss and won the FA Cup.

Also being considered for the job are Enzo Maresca, Daniel Farke and Pascal Jansen of AZ Alkmaar, while the Daily Record has reported the club have held talks with Francesco Farioli. The 34-year-old is available after two spells in the Turkish Super League, the latest with Alanyaspor. The Italian is a highly-rated coach and worked closely with Brighton’s head coach Roberto De Zerbi when he was at Benevento then Sassuolo. In 2020 he made the move to Turkey to take an assistant coach position. It is understood talks were held last week.