Next Celtic manager: Rodgers odds-on favourite, talks with candidate, Enzo Maresca speaks to Leicester City

Both Rodgers and Maresca emerged as the strongest candidates to become the new Celtic head coach after Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham Hotspur after guiding the team to the treble. Yet, the former could be out the running after speaking to the Foxes who were relegated from the Premier League this past season.
According to the Daily Record, the Italian interviewed for the post following Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the weekend. He is currently one of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaches in what is his second spell with the English champions. He is likely to face competition for the post from Dean Smith and Scott Parker.
Meanwhile, a number of bookmakers suspended betting on Rodgers returning to Celtic. He left his role as Leicester's boss in April prior to their relegation and was thought to be keen to take time away from coaching. The Celtic hierarchy are keen to know the 50-year-old’s plans before pressing ahead with an appointment and are reported to have had discussions over a second managerial stint at the Scottish champions over the weekend. He is still viewed in high regard amongst the board following his two-and-a-half year spell which brought two domestic trebles, including an unbeaten season. He moved to Leicester midway through the 2018/19 season and would guide the club to two fifth place finishes in the Premier League and FA Cup success.
As well as Rodgers and Maresca, possible candidates also include former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach boss Daniel Farke and Pascal Jansen of AZ Alkmaar. While it has been reported that Celtic have held talks with Francesco Farioli. The 34-year-old is available after two spells in the Turkish Super League, the latest with Alanyaspor. The Italian is a highly-rated coach and worked closely with Brighton’s head coach Roberto De Zerbi when he was at Benevento then Sassuolo. In 2020 he made the move to Turkey to take an assistant coach position. It is understood discussions were held last week.