Next Celtic manager: Rodgers odds-on favourite, talks with candidate, Enzo Maresca speaks to Leicester City

Celtic's search for a new manager has taken a twist after Enzo Maresca held talks with Leicester City in the aftermath of the Champions League final to replace Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium with a Parkhead return for the Northern Irishman increasingly likely.

Both Rodgers and Maresca emerged as the strongest candidates to become the new Celtic head coach after Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham Hotspur after guiding the team to the treble. Yet, the former could be out the running after speaking to the Foxes who were relegated from the Premier League this past season.

According to the Daily Record, the Italian interviewed for the post following Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan at the weekend. He is currently one of Pep Guardiola’s first-team coaches in what is his second spell with the English champions. He is likely to face competition for the post from Dean Smith and Scott Parker.

Meanwhile, a number of bookmakers suspended betting on Rodgers returning to Celtic. He left his role as Leicester's boss in April prior to their relegation and was thought to be keen to take time away from coaching. The Celtic hierarchy are keen to know the 50-year-old’s plans before pressing ahead with an appointment and are reported to have had discussions over a second managerial stint at the Scottish champions over the weekend. He is still viewed in high regard amongst the board following his two-and-a-half year spell which brought two domestic trebles, including an unbeaten season. He moved to Leicester midway through the 2018/19 season and would guide the club to two fifth place finishes in the Premier League and FA Cup success.

Brendan Rodgers left the Leicester City job in April. Picture: SNS