New York Red Bulls consider move for Dons striker - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Sam Cosgrove Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Saturday's news and transfer rumours. Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Motherwell. Celtic boss Neil Lennon is aiming to bring in 'one or two' more players, after securing Ismaila Soro subject to a work permit. (Daily Record) New York Red Bulls are considering a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, with Stoke City also thought to be keen. (Daily Record) Hibernian have knocked back a bid from Polish side Lech Poznan for striker Florian Kamberi. The striker still has 18 months remaining on his contract at Easter Road. Hearts have approached Kosovan international forward Donis Avdijaj about a move to Tynecastle. Boss Daniel Stendel (pictured) is understood to want more pace and flair in attack. Motherwell have confirmed they've opened contract talks with David Turnbull. The midfielder has been sidelined all season following a knee operation. (Daily Record) Aberdeen have had two bids to to take Matty Kennedy to Pittodrie this January rejected. The St Johnstone winger has already signed a pre-contract deal with the Dons. (The Sun) Belgian side Genk are in pole position to sign Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi on loan. The Ivorian hasn't played for the Parkhead club this season. (The Sun) Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has picked up striker Nicke Kabamba from Hartlepool United on an 18-month contract. (The Scotsman). Adam Bogdan has signed on at Hibernian until the end of the season, having re-joined the club on a short-term deal in November. (Evening News) Scottish football LIVE: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard 'bored' with his players, Hibernian 'reject bid, Celtic set to lose midfielder 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.