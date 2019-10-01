New York Mets baseball star Amed Rosario interviewed wearing Celtic shirt

New York Mets star Amed Rosario has joined the ranks of celebrity Celtic fans - after being spotted wearing a Hoops top during a TV interview.





The 23-year-old, who has been attached to the Mets since 2012, was interviewed by SportsNet New York in the Mets' locker room in the aftermath of the Citi Field side's walk-off, extra inning win over the Cleveland Indians last month, and was wearing Celtic's grey and pink change strip.

The Mets and New Balance, who manufacture Celtic's strips, announced a major partnership last year so it's not clear if Rosario is a fully paid-up member of the New York Celtic Supporters Club or if the whole thing is just a marketing stunt by the Boston-based sports firm - or if the Dominican star simply likes the shirt and colours.

Rosario is the latest in a long line of US-based celebrities to be seen sporting Celtic shirts.

Rappers Coolio and Snoop Dogg have both been spied wearing the Hoops while 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland and Australia cricket legend Shane Warne have also been snapped wearing Celtic tops.

More recently, Albanian president Ilir Meta tweeted pictures of himself wearing a Celtic shirt and congratulating Neil Lennon's side on their Europa League victory over Sarajevo.