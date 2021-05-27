New friendly opponent confirmed as Celtic add to pre-season preparations

Paul McStay (right) battles for the ball with Carlton Palmer during a pre-season friendly between Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday in July, 1993. Picture: SNS

The match will take place on Wednesday, July 7 (3pm kick-off) behind closed doors as part of the Hoops’ summer training camp.

Games against Charlton Athletic and Bristol City have also been planned as Celtic gear up for their entry into the Champions League qualifiers at the second-round stage.

Their first match of the new campaign will be on either July 20 or 21 with the second leg taking place the following week.

The club announced this week the camp would run from July 5 to 14 with Wednesday believed to be the final match across those nine days.

Wednesday said in a statement: “Our final day at the state-of-the-art complex will see the Owls face Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

“The Owls faced the Bhoys in a 1993 pre-season fixture when Paul Warhurst scored for Trevor Francis’ side in a 1-1 draw.”

