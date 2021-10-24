New deal planned for Celtic star as club linked with move for highly-rated full-back

Anthony Ralston could land a new Celtic deal after an impressive start to the season.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:07 pm
Anthony Ralston in action for Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The right-back has been one of the surprises of the season, carving out a role for himself under Ange Postecoglou.

Ralston has made 19 appearances so far this season.

The 22-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season.

"My focus is trying to make sure that he continues his development,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s been fantastic, he wants to learn every day, he works hard in every game he gives everything.

“When contract negotiations happen they take care of themselves.

“There’s very little need to have any angst about it – the club has a lot of faith in Tony, that’s why they gave him a contract before I started.

“I gave him a chance and he’s taken the opportunity with both hands.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have been linked with a move for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan.

The Scottish Sun report he club have had the 20-year-old watched.

Why wouldn't you see Hearts and Hibs as title contenders, asks Celtic manager An...
Derby County
