New date for St Mirren v Celtic as match selected for TV coverage - and why the switch benefits Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SMiSA Stadium clash was originally due to take place in the traditional Saturday slot on September 17 with a 3pm kick-off.

However, the game has been moved back to the following day, Sunday, September 18, and will start at 12 noon at the request of Sky Sports, who will broadcast the match live as Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Stephen Robinson’s Buddies.

The switch means Celtic will have an extra day to recover from their midweek trip to Poland where they will face Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in a Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday, September 14.

Ange Postecoglou will take his Celtic side to St Mirren Park on Sunday, September 18. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hoops will have four days instead of three to prepare for the trip to Paisley.