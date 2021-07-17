New Celtic target emerges after club 'complete deal' for centre-back, striker 'watched' by Rangers a target for Watford - Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football transfer rumours and gossip.

New Celtic target

Celtic are interested in signing Aurelio Buta from Royal Antwerp after agreeing a deal with Rubin Kazan to bring in Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Celtic are keen to bolster their defensive options but reports in Belgium suggest that Turkish clubs are also interested in the 24-year-old Portuguese right-back – voetbalkrant

Scot down south

Former Aberdeen forward Ethan Ross is looking to win a deal at Southampton after rejecting the offer a new contract at Pittodrie. The 20-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at Raith Rovers, is currently on trial at the English Premier League side with a view to earning a permanent move – Football Insider

Watched by Rangers

Abdul Abdulmalik, who has been watched by Rangers, is now interesting Watford. The England youth forward is out of contract after his deal at Millwall expired last month but any club wishing to sign the 18-year-old will have to agree a compensation deal with the London club - Daily Mail

Need for hush

New Celtic signing Liel Abada has revealed that he told no-one about the Parkhead club’s approach to sign him for fear of the move breaking down after a proposed transfer to Dynamo Kiev in January collapsed at the last minute – The Scotsman

Fleck encouragement