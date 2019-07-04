New Celtic signing reveals he agreed to move without speaking to Neil Lennon

New Celtic signing Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has revealed he's still to speak to manager Neil Lennon after completing his move to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions.

READ MORE - Celtic battle to land defensive target, Rangers loan move in doubt, Kieran Tierney to Arsenal latest, Kilmarnock eye Juventus star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Belgian put pen to paper on a four-year deal to seal his transfer from Rapid Vienna.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo playing against Manchester United while with former side Club Brugge.

At the cost of £3 million, the left-sided defender is viewed as a potential replacement for Kieran Tierney should the Scottish international complete a move away from Parkhead this summer. Otherwise, he'll provide competition for places after the depature of Emilio Izaguirre in the summer.

Bolingoli-Mbombo will learn about what's expected of him when he meets his new boss for the first time in the coming days.

When asked if he'd been in contact with Lennon, the player told Celtic TV: "Not yet but I think that will happen in the next ten days, we’ll see each other and have a good conversation.

"Celtic have always had great players and, of course, they’ve had a number of great Belgians too.

“Dedryck Boyata is one of them, and I’m happy to follow in a similar path.

“He had a positive influence on this club and hopefully I can do the same.

“I’m fast, and I use my skills and my speed on the left side. I love to play football and I enjoy my football."