Neil Lennon signs ex-Rangers forward as former Celtic boss adds familiar face to Omonia Nicosia squad

The ex-Celtic boss has completed a move for the 25-year old who made just 16 appearances during a three-year spell at Ibrox, leaving in January to sign a short-term deal with Reading.

Barker, who played under Lennon at Hibs during a season-long loan from Manchester City in the 2017-18 Scottish Premiership campaign, has penned a two-year deal with the Cypriot side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins former Celtic defender Adam Matthews in linking up with his previous manager at Omonia, who Lennon has guided to the Europa League play-offs following last month’s Cypriot Cup final win.

Former Rangers forward Brandon Barker has signed for Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Barker, a former England youth international, also spent time on loan at Preston, Rotherham and NAC Breda during his Man City days.