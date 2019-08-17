Neil Lennon makes changes to defence for Dunfermline tie after Champions League defeat

Celtic defenders Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien have been named in the Celtic starting line-up for this afternoon's Betfred Cup tie against Dunfermline, days after being left out as Neil Lennon's side conceded four at home in the Champions League defeat to Cluj.

Lennon has come under fire for leaving out both defenders in the 4-3 defeat to Cluj, which saw Celtic miss out on Champions League football for the fourth time in six seasons.

Bolingoli had been a £3m purchase from Rapid Vienna over the summer, while Celtic prised Jullien from Toulouse for £7m, but neither was picked for the defeat which saw Callum McGregor played at left-back.

Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard also start on Saturday afternoon for the cup holders, while McGregor moves back into midfield.