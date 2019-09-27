Neil Lennon gives update on Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic - and it's not good

Neil Lennon has revealed that Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic will be out until next year following a clean-up of his knee.

The 25-year-old Croatian has been sidelined since the 2-0 victory over AIK on August 22.

It was reported that he was expected to miss another three weeks following his operation earlier in the month but ahead of the trip to Hibernian in the the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday, the Parkhead boss said: "You are probably looking at three to four months.

"It was a clean-up and he knows what to do for his rehab and we are just discussing maybe if he can go away for a few weeks and do his rehab at home.

"He is alright. It is a blow for us and the player.

"He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again, which is a serious operation where you are out for six to eight months.

"He has had a clean-up and obviously we have to tread carefully on his rehab and the sooner we get him back the better."