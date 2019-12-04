Neil Lennon gives injury update on Celtic quartet as Rangers sweat over key first-team star ahead of Betfred Cup final

Neil Lennon is hopeful of having Odsonne Edouard fit for Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Rangers.

The Celtic boss revealed the French striker did some running work on Wednesday and could take part in full training on Friday.

Full-back Boli Bolingoli, who hasn't featured since the Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hibs, is due to return to training on Thursday and should be joined by the versatile Jonny Hayes and on-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, who scored a brace in the 5-2 win over the Easter Road side at Hampden last month.

Speaking after Celtic's last-gasp win over Hamilton that, coupled with Rangers' 2-2 draw at Aberdeen, gives the Parkhead side a two-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race, Lennon conceded that he had taken a risk in resting key players ahead of this weekend's showdown.

“[Edouard] was out running on Wednesday and if he comes through Thursday, he might train on Friday,” said Lennon.

“The other three [Bolingoli, Elyounoussi and Hayes] are all training on Thursday."

Barisic a doubt

Rangers could be without left-back Borna Barisic for the final after missing the trip to Pittodrie.

Jon Flanagan started in place of the Croatian international and could deputise again on Sunday, with Steven Gerrard admitting Barisic could miss out.

“He’s had three or four kicks on his foot and has bone bruising there,” the Ibrox boss said in the aftermath of the draw in the north-east.

Utility man Andy Halliday, who was an unused sub for the midweek clash, is likely to be named on the bench as back-up to Flanagan if Barisic fails to win his fitness battle.