Neil Lennon confirms incoming signing and reveals two players he asked for advice

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has confirmed the club are on the verge of signing Hatem Abd Elhamed from Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The right-back was targeted as the replacement for Mikael Lustig who departed Parkhead this summer. A fee of around £1.6 million was agreed for the Israeli defender.

Lennon reveals that he asked fellow countryman Nir Bitton and ex-Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal for their thoughts on the player.

After receiving positive reports the club pushed ahead with the transfer.

Lennon said: "He's strong defensively, comfortable on the ball, very quick.

"I think he'll be a good addition to the squad."