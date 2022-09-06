Neil Lennon backs Celtic to shock Real Madrid as he lifts lid on Ange Postecoglou text message

The Northern Irishman was in charge of the Hoops when they created a huge shockwave with a famous 2-1 win over Madrid's arch-enemies in the group stages 10 years ago and he believes Postecoglou's men are capable of causing a similar upset.

Lennon, who now manages Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus, also took Celtic into the last 16 of the competition in the same year and he revealed he text his Australian successor some words of encouragement ahead of the 4-0 weekend win over Rangers and to wish him well in the upcoming matches.

"It's such a big night, the first time in a few years. Celtic really want to be at the top table and they are now again," Lennon told talkSPORT.

"It's the blue ribbon event and the big guns are coming back to town. With Rangers in the Champions League as well, I said a few weeks ago Glasgow will be rocking over the next few months.

"It's what the Scottish game needed. The clubs have done well over last few years in Europe but everybody wants the Champions League. It's a huge night for the players and obviously Ange Postecoglou as well. Off the back of a great win at the weekend and in a great vein of form, they'll be really looking forward to it. As will the supporters.

"The club and the team with the support are capable of beating any team on any given night. If they can catch Real Madrid cold, then it wouldn't surprise me if they got some sort of result. But's it's going to be very difficult as Real Madrid are one of the top teams in the world.

"It's going to be a great occasion. The thing is, there's no pressure on Celtic, the expectation is on Real Madrid and being the underdogs will suit Celtic.

Neil Lennon celebrates Celtic's famous win over Barcelona in November 2012.

"It's amazing (as a manager) because you're going up against the best teams and coaches. Ange has earned the right off the back of what he did last season in the league and getting qualification for the Champions League is fantastic for him to develop as a coach.