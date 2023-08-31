Liverpool's Nat Phillips, pictured tackling Manchester City's Erling Haaland during a League Cup clash last season, has joined Celtic on loan. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has joined on loan until January and could be handed a baptism of fire against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday with Brendan Rodgers unable to call on the services of four centre-backs – Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh or Yuki Kobayashi – due to injury.

Phillips has been at Liverpool since joining the club’s academy in 2016. He has gone on to make 29 appearances for the Reds’ first team, featuring in both the Premier League and Champions League, scoring one goal.

He has previously spent loan spells with Bournemouth and German side, VfB Stuttgart, and was also wanted by Middlesbrough this summer but the lure of Celtic and Champions League football has brought the Englishman to Glasgow.

“I’m really excited. When I heard about the interest it was one that got me excited,” Phillips told Celtic TV. “There were a few other options that didn’t quite make me feel the same as this one did, so I was really keen to get it over the line and I’m delighted to be here now.

"It’s the history of the club. It’s such a huge club, the club’s aspirations, the level it competes at, the fact that they’re in the Champions League this year and the mentality of the club – they want to be winners in everything they do.”

Celtic manager Rodgers added: “We’re delighted to bring Nat to Celtic and we’re looking forward to working with him in the months ahead.

"It’s been well-documented that it’s an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we’re pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad.

"Nat arrives with the experience of having played for another huge club in Liverpool and those experiences will serve him well here at Celtic. I know that he’s delighted with this move and is looking forward to working with the rest of the squad here.”