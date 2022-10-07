'My role is to intervene at this moment': Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou plans action in wake of RB Leipzig defeat

"My role is to intervene at this moment. If I don't then what is the point of being the manager of this club?” said Postecoglou. “My role is to show them the way forward and give them the solutions that exist to make sure we deal with those scenarios differently. I will look at different aspects of the game with the players. We did our video review on Friday morning, as we always do, and we give them the opportunity to use the tools and the resources to deal with it better next time.”

The Celtic manager received no pushback from his charges over how they had allowed themselves to become stuck in a rut in Leipzig. It was the sort of realisation that Postecoglou understands sometimes requires to be learned the hard way. “You have to live through the experience of games like that,” he said. “Nothing else can replicate going through the process of living it. You can prepare for it but those sort of games are about experiencing it. But it's about how you live that experience. You can waste it if you look for different reasons as to why you lost, and not the important stuff. For us, there are key components in our game. When we do them well, we are a very good football side. When we go away from that against other teams with strong identities, you struggle. We have to be at our best and the players recognise that. They have lived through it and it's an opportunity to improve.”